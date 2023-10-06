Kent County, Michigan has high school football games on the schedule this week, and info on how to watch them is available here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Kent County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Grand Rapids Catholic Central High School at Forest Hills Eastern High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Ada, MI

Ada, MI Conference: OK Conference

OK Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Lowell High School at Forest Hills Northern High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids, MI Conference: OK Conference

OK Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Kenowa Hills High School at Wayland Union High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Wayland, MI

Wayland, MI Conference: OK Conference

OK Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Calvin Christian High School at Marcellus High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Marcellus, MI

Marcellus, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Ottawa Hills High School at Cedar Springs High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Cedar Springs, MI

Cedar Springs, MI Conference: OK Conference

OK Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Forest Hills Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Reed City High School at Kent City High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Kent City, MI

Kent City, MI Conference: Central State Activities Associations

Central State Activities Associations How to Stream: Watch Here

Grand Rapids Christian High School at East Grand Rapids High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids, MI Conference: OK Conference

OK Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Comstock Park High School at Sparta High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Sparta, MI

Sparta, MI Conference: OK Conference

OK Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

East Kentwood High School at Rockford High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Rockford, MI

Rockford, MI Conference: OK Conference

OK Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Thornapple Kellogg High School at South Christian High School