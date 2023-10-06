Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Kalkaska County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Kalkaska County, Michigan, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Kalkaska County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Kalkaska High School at Grayling High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Grayling, MI
- Conference: Lake Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Forest Area High School at Whittemore-Prescott High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Whittemore, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
