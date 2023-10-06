If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Kalkaska County, Michigan, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.

    • Kalkaska County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Kalkaska High School at Grayling High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Grayling, MI
    • Conference: Lake Michigan
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Forest Area High School at Whittemore-Prescott High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Whittemore, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

