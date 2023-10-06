Hoping to watch this week's high school football games in Jackson County, Michigan? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

    • Jackson County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Addison High School at Hanover-Horton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Hanover, MI
    • Conference: Cascades
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Napoleon High School at Michigan Center High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Michigan Center, MI
    • Conference: Cascades
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    East Jackson High School at Leslie High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Leslie, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Northwest High School at Coldwater High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Coldwater, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Springport High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Springport, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Grass Lake High School at Manchester High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Manchester, MI
    • Conference: Cascades
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Columbia Central High School at Homer High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Homer, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Jackson High School at Chelsea High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Chelsea, MI
    • Conference: Southeastern Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Morenci Area High School at Concord High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Concord, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Lumen Christi Catholic High School at Traverse City St. Francis High School

    • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on October 7
    • Location: Traverse City, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

