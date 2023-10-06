We have 2023 high school football action in Iron County, Michigan this week, and info on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.

    • Iron County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Ontonagon Area High School at Forest Park High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Crystal Falls, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Bark River-Harris High School at West Iron County High School

    • Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on October 7
    • Location: Iron River, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

