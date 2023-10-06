High school football is happening this week in Huron County, Michigan, and info on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Huron County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Caseville High School at Carsonville-Port Sanilac High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Carsonville, MI

Carsonville, MI Conference: North Central Thumb

North Central Thumb How to Stream: Watch Here

Laker High School at Cass City High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Cass City, MI

Cass City, MI Conference: Greater Thumb Conference

Greater Thumb Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Akron-Fairgrove High School at North Huron High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Kinde, MI

Kinde, MI Conference: North Central Thumb

North Central Thumb How to Stream: Watch Here

Marlette High School at Bad Axe High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Bad Axe, MI

Bad Axe, MI Conference: Greater Thumb Conference

Greater Thumb Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Ubly High School at Sandusky High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Sandusky, MI

Sandusky, MI Conference: Greater Thumb Conference

Greater Thumb Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Harbor Beach Community High School at Memphis High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Memphis, MI

Memphis, MI Conference: Greater Thumb Conference

Greater Thumb Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Vassar High School at Unionville Sebewaing Area High School