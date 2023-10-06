Want to know how to stream high school football games in Grand Traverse County, Michigan this week? We have the information here.

Grand Traverse County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Kingsley Area High School at Ogemaw Heights High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: West Branch, MI

West Branch, MI

Traverse City West High School at Westmont High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: San Jose, CA

San Jose, CA

Bay City Central High School at Traverse City Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Traverse City, MI

Traverse City, MI Conference: Saginaw Valley

Saginaw Valley

Traverse City West High School at Mount Pleasant High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Mt. Pleasant, MI

Mt. Pleasant, MI Conference: Saginaw Valley

Saginaw Valley

Saturday

Lumen Christi Catholic High School at Traverse City St. Francis High School