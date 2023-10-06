High school football action in Genesee County, Michigan is on the schedule this week, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Genesee County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Lake Fenton High School at Owosso High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Owosso, MI

Owosso, MI Conference: Flint Metro League

Flint Metro League How to Stream: Watch Here

Mt Morris High School at Montrose High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Montrose, MI

Montrose, MI Conference: Mid-Michigan

Mid-Michigan How to Stream: Watch Here

Clio High School at Corunna High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Corunna, MI

Corunna, MI Conference: Flint Metro League

Flint Metro League How to Stream: Watch Here

Genesee High School at LakeVille Memorial High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Otisville, MI

Otisville, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Detroit Country Day High School at Powers Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Flint, MI

Flint, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Linden High School at Kearsley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Flint, MI

Flint, MI Conference: Flint Metro League

Flint Metro League How to Stream: Watch Here

Bendle High School at Bentley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Burton, MI

Burton, MI Conference: Genesee Area

Genesee Area How to Stream: Watch Here

Brandon High School at Goodrich High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Goodrich, MI

Goodrich, MI Conference: Flint Metro League

Flint Metro League How to Stream: Watch Here

Flushing High School at Fenton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Fenton, MI

Fenton, MI Conference: Flint Metro League

Flint Metro League How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Atherton High School at Dryden High School