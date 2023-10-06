High school football action in Genesee County, Michigan is on the schedule this week, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

  • Antrim County
  • Shiawassee County
  • Gratiot County
  • Oakland County
  • Presque Isle County
  • Berrien County
  • Branch County
  • Wayne County

    • Genesee County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Lake Fenton High School at Owosso High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Owosso, MI
    • Conference: Flint Metro League
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Mt Morris High School at Montrose High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Montrose, MI
    • Conference: Mid-Michigan
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Clio High School at Corunna High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Corunna, MI
    • Conference: Flint Metro League
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Genesee High School at LakeVille Memorial High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Otisville, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Detroit Country Day High School at Powers Catholic High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Flint, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Linden High School at Kearsley High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Flint, MI
    • Conference: Flint Metro League
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bendle High School at Bentley High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Burton, MI
    • Conference: Genesee Area
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Brandon High School at Goodrich High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Goodrich, MI
    • Conference: Flint Metro League
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Flushing High School at Fenton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Fenton, MI
    • Conference: Flint Metro League
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Atherton High School at Dryden High School

    • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on October 7
    • Location: Dryden, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.