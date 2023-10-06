Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Emmet County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Emmet County, Michigan, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Emmet County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Petoskey High School at Marquette Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Marquette, MI
- Conference: Big North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Jordan High School at Harbor Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Harbor Springs, MI
- Conference: Lake Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Pellston High School at Inland Lakes High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 7
- Location: Indian River, MI
- Conference: Ski Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
