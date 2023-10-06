Be sure to catch the high school fooball games happening in Eaton County, Michigan this week. Info on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

  • Presque Isle County
  • Oakland County
  • Gratiot County
  • Branch County
  • Antrim County
  • Shiawassee County
  • Berrien County
  • Wayne County

    • Eaton County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    TBD at Eaton Rapids High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Eaton Rapids, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lakewood High School at Olivet High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Olivet, MI
    • Conference: Greater Lansing
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bellevue High School at Pittsford High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Pittsford, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.