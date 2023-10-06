Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Clinton County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to know how to stream high school football matchups in Clinton County, Michigan this week? We have you covered here.
Clinton County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Pewamo-Westphalia High School at Jonesville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Jonesville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
DeWitt High School at Okemos High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Okemos, MI
- Conference: Capital Area
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fowler High School at Frankfort High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Frankfort, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
