Looking for how to watch high school football games in Clare County, Michigan this week? We've got what you need.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Clare County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Farwell High School at St Charles High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 6

6:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: St. Charles, MI

St. Charles, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Meridian Early College High School at Clare High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Clare, MI

Clare, MI Conference: Jack Pine

Jack Pine How to Stream: Watch Here

Beaverton High School at Harrison High School - Harrison