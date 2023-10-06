Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Clare County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking for how to watch high school football games in Clare County, Michigan this week? We've got what you need.
Clare County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Farwell High School at St Charles High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: St. Charles, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Meridian Early College High School at Clare High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Clare, MI
- Conference: Jack Pine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Beaverton High School at Harrison High School - Harrison
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Harrison, MI
- Conference: Jack Pine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
