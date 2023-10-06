Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Charlevoix County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football competition in Charlevoix County, Michigan is happening this week, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Charlevoix County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Boyne City High School at Cheboygan Area High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Cheboygan, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mancelona High School at Charlevoix High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Charlevoix, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Jordan High School at Harbor Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Harbor Springs, MI
- Conference: Lake Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
