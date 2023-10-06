Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Benzie County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Benzie County, Michigan has high school football games on the calendar this week, and info on how to watch them is available here.
Benzie County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Oscoda High School at Benzie Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Benzonia, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fowler High School at Frankfort High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Frankfort, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
