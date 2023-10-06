Benzie County, Michigan has high school football games on the calendar this week, and info on how to watch them is available here.

    Oscoda High School at Benzie Central High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Benzonia, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Fowler High School at Frankfort High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Frankfort, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

