Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school games happening in Bay County, Michigan this week.

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Bay County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Birch Run High School at Garber High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Essexville, MI

Essexville, MI Conference: Tri-Valley

Tri-Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Bridgeport High School at John Glenn High School - Bay City

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Bay City, MI

Bay City, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Shepherd High School at Pinconning Area High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Pinconning, MI

Pinconning, MI Conference: Jack Pine

Jack Pine How to Stream: Watch Here

All Saints Central High School at Ashley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Ashley, MI

Ashley, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Midland High School at Bay City Western High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Auburn, MI

Auburn, MI Conference: Saginaw Valley

Saginaw Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at All Saints Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Bay City, MI

Bay City, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Bay City Central High School at Traverse City Central High School