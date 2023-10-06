Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Bay County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school games happening in Bay County, Michigan this week.
Bay County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Birch Run High School at Garber High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Essexville, MI
- Conference: Tri-Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bridgeport High School at John Glenn High School - Bay City
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Bay City, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shepherd High School at Pinconning Area High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Pinconning, MI
- Conference: Jack Pine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
All Saints Central High School at Ashley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Ashley, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Midland High School at Bay City Western High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Auburn, MI
- Conference: Saginaw Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at All Saints Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Bay City, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bay City Central High School at Traverse City Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Traverse City, MI
- Conference: Saginaw Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
