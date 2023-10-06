Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Arenac County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking for how to watch high school football matchups in Arenac County, Michigan this week? We've got you covered.
Arenac County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Nouvel Catholic Central High School at Standish-Sterling Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Standish, MI
- Conference: Tri-Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alcona Community High School at Au Gres-Sims High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Au Gres, MI
- Conference: North Star League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
