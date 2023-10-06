Searching for how to watch high school football games in Allegan County, Michigan this week? We've got you covered.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

  • Presque Isle County
  • Berrien County
  • Oakland County
  • Antrim County
  • Shiawassee County
  • Branch County
  • Gratiot County
  • Wayne County

    • Allegan County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Kenowa Hills High School at Wayland Union High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Wayland, MI
    • Conference: OK Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    West Ottawa High School at Hudsonville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Hudsonville, MI
    • Conference: OK Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Martin High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Martin, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Otsego High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Otsego, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.