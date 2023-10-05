We have 2023 high school football action in Wayne County, Michigan this week, and information on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.

Wayne County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

TBD at Edwin Denby High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on October 5

5:00 PM ET on October 5 Location: Detroit, MI

Detroit, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Pershing High School at Osborn High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 5

7:30 PM ET on October 5 Location: Detroit, MI

Detroit, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Western International High School at Henry Ford High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on October 6

4:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Detroit, MI

Detroit, MI Conference: Detroit Public 1

Detroit Public 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

Melvindale High School at Redford Union High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 6

6:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Redford, MI

Redford, MI Conference: Western Wayne

Western Wayne How to Stream: Watch Here

Crestwood High School at Robichaud High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 6

6:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Dearborn Heights, MI

Dearborn Heights, MI Conference: Western Wayne

Western Wayne How to Stream: Watch Here

Marshall Academy High School at Lutheran High School Westland

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Westland, MI

Westland, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Gabriel Richard Catholic High School - Riverview at Lutheran North High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Macomb, MI

Macomb, MI Conference: Catholic High School League

Catholic High School League How to Stream: Watch Here

Loyola High School at Beecher High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Mt. Morris, MI

Mt. Morris, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Cornerstone Lincoln King Academy High School at Lutheran Northwest High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Rochester Hills, MI

Rochester Hills, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

OA Carlson High School at Woodhaven High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Brownstown Township, MI

Brownstown Township, MI Conference: Downriver

Downriver How to Stream: Watch Here

Hartland High School at Northville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Northville, MI

Northville, MI Conference: Kensington Lakes

Kensington Lakes How to Stream: Watch Here

Brighton High School at Plymouth High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Livonia, MI

Livonia, MI Conference: Kensington Lakes

Kensington Lakes How to Stream: Watch Here

Canton High School at Salem High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Canton, MI

Canton, MI Conference: Kensington Lakes

Kensington Lakes How to Stream: Watch Here

Fordson High School at John Glenn High School - Westland

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Westland, MI

Westland, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Allen Park High School at OA Carlson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Gibraltar, MI

Gibraltar, MI Conference: Downriver

Downriver How to Stream: Watch Here

Dearborn High School at Stevenson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Livonia, MI

Livonia, MI Conference: Kensington Lakes

Kensington Lakes How to Stream: Watch Here

Grosse Pointe South High School at Lakeview High School - St. Clair Shores

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: St. Clair Shores, MI

St. Clair Shores, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Franklin High School at Churchill High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Livonia, MI

Livonia, MI Conference: Kensington Lakes

Kensington Lakes How to Stream: Watch Here

Belleville High School at Wayne Memorial High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Wayne, MI

Wayne, MI Conference: Kensington Lakes

Kensington Lakes How to Stream: Watch Here

University Liggett School at Shrine Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Royal Oak, MI

Royal Oak, MI Conference: Catholic High School League

Catholic High School League How to Stream: Watch Here

Thurston High School at Romulus High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Romulus, MI

Romulus, MI Conference: Western Wayne

Western Wayne How to Stream: Watch Here

Garden City High School at Annapolis High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Dearborn Heights, MI

Dearborn Heights, MI Conference: Western Wayne

Western Wayne How to Stream: Watch Here

Milan High School at Riverview Community High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Riverview, MI

Riverview, MI Conference: Huron League

Huron League How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Mary Catholic Central High School at Flat Rock High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Flat Rock, MI

Flat Rock, MI Conference: Huron League

Huron League How to Stream: Watch Here

Clarenceville High School at Loy Norrix High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Kalamazoo, MI

Kalamazoo, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Mumford High School at Renaissance High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

7:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Detroit, MI

Detroit, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Grosse Pointe North High School at Fitzgerald High School