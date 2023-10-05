Lions Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Currently the Detroit Lions have been given +1800 odds of winning the Super Bowl.
Lions Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC North: -225
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1800
Lions Super Bowl Odds Insights
- The Lions are only eighth-best in the NFL in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+1800), but seventh-best according to computer rankings.
- In terms of their Super Bowl odds, the Lions have experienced the 10th-smallest change this season, improving from +2200 at the start to +1800.
- The Lions have a 5.3% chance of winning the Super Bowl, based on their moneyline odds.
Detroit Betting Insights
- Against the spread, Detroit is 3-1-0 this season.
- Two Lions games (out of four) have gone over the point total this season.
- The Lions have won two of the three games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (66.7%).
- Detroit won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.
- On the defensive side of the ball, the Lions have been a top-five unit, ranking fourth-best by giving up just 280.5 yards per game. They rank eighth on offense (386.3 yards per game).
- The Lions are putting up 26.5 points per game on offense, which ranks them eighth in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 13th, allowing 20.8 points per contest.
Lions Impact Players
- In four games, Jared Goff has passed for 1,029 yards (257.3 per game), with six TDs and three INTs, and completing 69.5%.
- In addition, Goff has run for 12 yards and one TD.
- David Montgomery has rushed for 262 yards (87.3 per game) and five scores in three games.
- In four games, Amon-Ra St. Brown has 26 receptions for 331 yards (82.8 per game) and two scores.
- Josh Reynolds has 12 receptions for 215 yards (71.7 per game) and two TDs in three games.
- Aidan Hutchinson has been causing chaos on defense, recording 12 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 3.5 sacks, and three passes defended for the Lions.
Lions Player Futures
2023-24 Lions NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 7
|@ Chiefs
|W 21-20
|+550
|2
|September 17
|Seahawks
|L 37-31
|+4000
|3
|September 24
|Falcons
|W 20-6
|+10000
|4
|September 28
|@ Packers
|W 34-20
|+6600
|5
|October 8
|Panthers
|-
|+50000
|6
|October 15
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+6600
|7
|October 22
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1400
|8
|October 30
|Raiders
|-
|+25000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|November 12
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2200
|11
|November 19
|Bears
|-
|+50000
|12
|November 23
|Packers
|-
|+6600
|13
|December 3
|@ Saints
|-
|+5000
|14
|December 10
|@ Bears
|-
|+50000
|15
|December 17
|Broncos
|-
|+20000
|16
|December 24
|@ Vikings
|-
|+8000
|17
|December 30
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+900
|18
|January 7
|Vikings
|-
|+8000
Odds are current as of October 5 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
