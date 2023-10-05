This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Gratiot County, Michigan. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.

    • Gratiot County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Byron Area High School at Breckenridge High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 5
    • Location: Breckenridge, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Alma High School at Swan Valley High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Saginaw, MI
    • Conference: Tri-Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    All Saints Central High School at Ashley High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Ashley, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Breckenridge High School at Montabella High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Blanchard, MI
    • Conference: Mid-State
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

