Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Gratiot County This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Gratiot County, Michigan. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Gratiot County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Byron Area High School at Breckenridge High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 5
- Location: Breckenridge, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Alma High School at Swan Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Saginaw, MI
- Conference: Tri-Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
All Saints Central High School at Ashley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Ashley, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Breckenridge High School at Montabella High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Blanchard, MI
- Conference: Mid-State
- How to Stream: Watch Here
