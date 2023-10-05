This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Gratiot County, Michigan. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Gratiot County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Byron Area High School at Breckenridge High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 5

6:30 PM ET on October 5 Location: Breckenridge, MI

Breckenridge, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Alma High School at Swan Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Saginaw, MI

Saginaw, MI Conference: Tri-Valley

Tri-Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

All Saints Central High School at Ashley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Ashley, MI

Ashley, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Breckenridge High School at Montabella High School