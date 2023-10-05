Searching for how to stream high school football matchups in Chippewa County, Michigan this week? We've got you covered.

Chippewa County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Munising High School at Brimley Area High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 5

7:00 PM ET on October 5 Location: Brimley, MI

Brimley, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Rudyard High School at St Ignace High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on October 6

6:45 PM ET on October 6 Location: St. Ignace, MI

St. Ignace, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Sault Area High School at Alpena High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Alpena, MI

Alpena, MI Conference: Big North

Big North How to Stream: Watch Here

Pickford High School at Norway High School