Branch County, Michigan has high school football matchups on the calendar this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available below.

Branch County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Buchanan High School at Bronson High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 5

6:30 PM ET on October 5 Location: Bronson, MI

Bronson, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Union City High School at Summerfield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Petersburg, MI

Petersburg, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Quincy High School at Erie-Mason High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Erie, MI

Erie, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Northwest High School at Coldwater High School