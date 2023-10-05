Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Branch County This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Branch County, Michigan has high school football matchups on the calendar this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Michigan This Week
Branch County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Buchanan High School at Bronson High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 5
- Location: Bronson, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Union City High School at Summerfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Petersburg, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Quincy High School at Erie-Mason High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Erie, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northwest High School at Coldwater High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Coldwater, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.