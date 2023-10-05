If you're searching for how to stream high school football in Berrien County, Michigan this week, we've got what you need here.

Berrien County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Buchanan High School at Bronson High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 5

6:30 PM ET on October 5 Location: Bronson, MI

Bronson, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Benton Harbor High School at Brandywine High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Niles, MI

Niles, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Edwardsburg High School at Niles High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Niles, MI

Niles, MI Conference: Wolverine

Wolverine How to Stream: Watch Here

Lakeshore High School at St. Joseph High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: St. Joseph, MI

St. Joseph, MI Conference: Southwestern Michigan

Southwestern Michigan How to Stream: Watch Here

Our Lady of the Lake Catholic School at Bangor High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Bangor, MI

Bangor, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

South Haven High School at Watervliet High School