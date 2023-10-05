Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Berrien County This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school football in Berrien County, Michigan this week, we've got what you need here.
Berrien County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Buchanan High School at Bronson High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 5
- Location: Bronson, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Benton Harbor High School at Brandywine High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Niles, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Edwardsburg High School at Niles High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Niles, MI
- Conference: Wolverine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakeshore High School at St. Joseph High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: St. Joseph, MI
- Conference: Southwestern Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Our Lady of the Lake Catholic School at Bangor High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Bangor, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Haven High School at Watervliet High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Watervliet, MI
- Conference: BCS League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
