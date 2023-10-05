Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Alger County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Alger County, Michigan, there are interesting high school football games on the calendar this week. Information on how to stream them is available in this article.
Alger County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Munising High School at Brimley Area High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 5
- Location: Brimley, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Superior Central High School at North Central High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Powers, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
