The Minnesota Twins will host the Toronto Blue Jays in the second game of the AL Wild Card Series on Wednesday at 4:38 PM ET, live on ESPN from Target Field. The Blue Jays will look to extend the series after losing in Game 1. Sonny Gray is starting for the Twins and Jose Berrios is set to start for the Blue Jays.

Twins vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins are third-best in MLB play with 233 total home runs.

Minnesota ranks seventh in MLB, slugging .427.

The Twins rank 21st in the majors with a .243 batting average.

Minnesota scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (778 total, 4.8 per game).

The Twins' .325 on-base percentage is 12th in MLB.

Twins hitters strike out 10.2 times per game, the most in MLB.

The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 9.7 K/9, the first-best in MLB.

Minnesota has a 3.87 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Twins pitchers combine for the No. 4 WHIP in the majors (1.197).

Blue Jays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Blue Jays have hit 188 homers this season, which ranks 16th in the league.

Toronto is 13th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .416 this season.

The Blue Jays have a team batting average of .256 this season, which ranks eighth among MLB teams.

Toronto has scored 746 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Blue Jays have an OBP of .329 this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

The Blue Jays rank seventh in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of eight whiffs per contest.

Toronto strikes out 9.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, second-best in MLB.

Toronto pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.82 ERA this year, fourth-best in baseball.

Blue Jays pitchers have a 1.251 WHIP this season, 10th-best in the majors.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Twins will send Gray (8-8) out to make his 33rd start of the season. He is 8-8 with a 2.74 ERA and 183 strikeouts in 184 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's last appearance came on Thursday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went four innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

Gray enters this matchup with 17 quality starts under his belt this season.

Gray has put up 28 starts this season in which he pitched five or more innings.

In seven of his 32 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher

Berrios (11-12) will take to the mound for the Blue Jays and make his 33rd start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed five hits in six innings pitched against the New York Yankees on Wednesday.

In 32 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 15 of them.

Berrios will look to pitch five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.

He has six appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 32 chances this season.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 9/28/2023 Athletics L 2-1 Home Sonny Gray Luis Medina 9/29/2023 Rockies W 7-6 Away Joe Ryan Ty Blach 9/30/2023 Rockies W 14-6 Away Emilio Pagán Matt Koch 10/1/2023 Rockies L 3-2 Away Bailey Ober Brent Suter 10/3/2023 Blue Jays W 3-1 Home Pablo Lopez Kevin Gausman 10/4/2023 Blue Jays - Home Sonny Gray José Berríos

Blue Jays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Blue Jays Starter Opponent Starter 9/28/2023 Yankees W 6-0 Home Chris Bassitt Luke Weaver 9/29/2023 Rays W 11-4 Home Yusei Kikuchi Aaron Civale 9/30/2023 Rays L 7-5 Home Hyun-Jin Ryu Shawn Armstrong 10/1/2023 Rays L 12-8 Home Wes Parsons Jacob Lopez 10/3/2023 Twins L 3-1 Away Kevin Gausman Pablo Lopez 10/4/2023 Twins - Away José Berríos Sonny Gray

