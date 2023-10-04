Lions Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Detroit Lions have +1800 odds to win the Super Bowl, eighth-ranked in the league as of October 4.
Watch the Lions this season on Fubo!
Lions Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC North: -225
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1800
Looking to place a futures bet on the Lions to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Lions Super Bowl Odds Insights
- The Lions' Super Bowl odds (+1800) place them just eighth-best in the NFL, but according to computer rankings they are seventh-best.
- The Lions' Super Bowl odds have jumped from +2200 at the start of the season to +1800, the 10th-smallest change among all teams.
- The implied probability of the Lions winning the Super Bowl, based on their +1800 moneyline odds, is 5.3%.
Detroit Betting Insights
- Against the spread, Detroit is 3-1-0 this year.
- Detroit has had two games (out of four) hit the over this season.
- The Lions have won 66.7% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (2-1).
- Detroit won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.
- The Lions rank eighth in total offense this year (386.3 yards per game), but they've been shining on the defensive side of the ball, ranking fourth-best in the NFL with 280.5 yards allowed per game.
- From an offensive standpoint, the Lions rank eighth in the NFL with 26.5 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 13th in points allowed (280.5 points allowed per contest).
Lions Impact Players
- Jared Goff has thrown for 1,029 yards (257.3 per game), completing 69.5%, with six touchdowns and three interceptions in four games.
- Also, Goff has rushed for 12 yards and one TD.
- David Montgomery has run for 262 yards (87.3 per game) and five scores in three games.
- In the passing game, Amon-Ra St. Brown has scored two times, hauling in 26 balls for 331 yards (82.8 per game).
- In three games, Josh Reynolds has 12 receptions for 215 yards (71.7 per game) and two scores.
- On defense, Aidan Hutchinson has helped set the tone with 12 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 3.5 sacks, and three passes defended in four games.
Bet on Lions to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Lions Player Futures
2023-24 Lions NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 7
|@ Chiefs
|W 21-20
|+550
|2
|September 17
|Seahawks
|L 37-31
|+4000
|3
|September 24
|Falcons
|W 20-6
|+10000
|4
|September 28
|@ Packers
|W 34-20
|+6600
|5
|October 8
|Panthers
|-
|+50000
|6
|October 15
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+6600
|7
|October 22
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1400
|8
|October 30
|Raiders
|-
|+25000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|November 12
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2200
|11
|November 19
|Bears
|-
|+50000
|12
|November 23
|Packers
|-
|+6600
|13
|December 3
|@ Saints
|-
|+5000
|14
|December 10
|@ Bears
|-
|+50000
|15
|December 17
|Broncos
|-
|+20000
|16
|December 24
|@ Vikings
|-
|+8000
|17
|December 30
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+900
|18
|January 7
|Vikings
|-
|+8000
Odds are current as of October 4 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.