Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in Oakland County, Michigan this week. Information on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be found below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Oakland County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Tuesday

TBD at Novi High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 3

7:00 PM ET on October 3 Location: Novi, MI

Novi, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Ferndale High School at Oak Park High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 6

6:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Oak Park, MI

Oak Park, MI Conference: Oakland

Oakland How to Stream: Watch Here

South Lake High School at Lamphere High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Madison Heights, MI

Madison Heights, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Cornerstone Lincoln King Academy High School at Lutheran Northwest High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Rochester Hills, MI

Rochester Hills, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Hazel Park High School at Lincoln High School - Warren

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Warren, MI

Warren, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Novi High School at Howell High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Howell, MI

Howell, MI Conference: Kensington Lakes

Kensington Lakes How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Bloomfield Hills High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Bloomfield Hills, MI

Bloomfield Hills, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Waterford Kettering High School at Walled Lake Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Commerce Charter Township, MI

Commerce Charter Township, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Walled Lake Western High School at Milford High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Highland, MI

Highland, MI Conference: Lakes Valley

Lakes Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at South Lyon East High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: South Lyon, MI

South Lyon, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Detroit Country Day High School at Powers Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Flint, MI

Flint, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Clawson High School at New Haven High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: New Haven, MI

New Haven, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Brandon High School at Goodrich High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Goodrich, MI

Goodrich, MI Conference: Flint Metro League

Flint Metro League How to Stream: Watch Here

University Liggett School at Shrine Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Royal Oak, MI

Royal Oak, MI Conference: Catholic High School League

Catholic High School League How to Stream: Watch Here

Berkley High School at Troy High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Troy, MI

Troy, MI Conference: Oakland

Oakland How to Stream: Watch Here

South Lyon High School at Lakeland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: White Lake, MI

White Lake, MI Conference: Lakes Valley

Lakes Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Royal Oak High School at Athens High School - Troy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Troy, MI

Troy, MI Conference: Oakland

Oakland How to Stream: Watch Here

West Bloomfield High School at Oxford High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Oxford, MI

Oxford, MI Conference: Oakland

Oakland How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Orion High School at Clarkston High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Clarkston, MI

Clarkston, MI Conference: Oakland

Oakland How to Stream: Watch Here

Avondale High School at Seaholm High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Birmingham, MI

Birmingham, MI Conference: Oakland

Oakland How to Stream: Watch Here

Avondale High School at North Farmington High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Farmington Hills, MI

Farmington Hills, MI Conference: Oakland

Oakland How to Stream: Watch Here

Southfield High School for the Arts and Technology at Rochester High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Rochester Hills, MI

Rochester Hills, MI Conference: Oakland

Oakland How to Stream: Watch Here

Gabriel Richard High School - Ann Arbor at Bishop Foley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Madison Heights, MI

Madison Heights, MI Conference: Catholic High School League

Catholic High School League How to Stream: Watch Here

Rochester Adams High School at Stoney Creek High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Rochester Hills, MI

Rochester Hills, MI Conference: Oakland

Oakland How to Stream: Watch Here

St. John's Jesuit at Detroit Catholic Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Wixom, MI

Wixom, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Walled Lake Northern High School at Waterford Mott High School