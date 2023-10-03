Michigan BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

If you haven't played on BetMGM before but have been wanting to give it a try, getting started is simple. First, use your computer, phone, or mobile device to sign up, and ensure you have a method of payment ready to make your first deposit. Then just click our link and let the BetMGM site or app walk you through the sign-up process.

Looking to place a bet but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. Simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 on odds of -110, you'd get $19 back.

While it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the spread can provide a better payout in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the bet.

Betting on the over/under, or point total, is a much simpler way to bet. Just pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams will be above or below a particular number at the conclusion of the game. Let's say you bet $10 on the over, with odds of -110. You'd get back $19 if you pick correctly.

Games to Bet on Today

Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 8:08 PM ET

8:08 PM ET Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Phillies (-165)

Phillies (-165) Moneyline Underdog: Marlins (+140)

Marlins (+140) Total: 7.5

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Milwaukee Brewers

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 7:08 PM ET

7:08 PM ET Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV Channel: ESPN2 (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN2 (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Brewers (-185)

Brewers (-185) Moneyline Underdog: Diamondbacks (+150)

Diamondbacks (+150) Total: 8

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Minnesota Twins

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 4:38 PM ET

4:38 PM ET Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Twins (-110)

Twins (-110) Moneyline Underdog: Blue Jays (-110)

Blue Jays (-110) Total: 7.5

Texas Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Rays

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 3:08 PM ET

3:08 PM ET Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo)

ABC (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Rays (-150)

Rays (-150) Moneyline Underdog: Rangers (+125)

Rangers (+125) Total: 7.5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.