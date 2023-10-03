Lions Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
As of October 3 the Detroit Lions' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +1800.
Watch the Lions this season on Fubo!
Lions Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC North: -225
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1800
Looking to place a futures bet on the Lions to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Lions Super Bowl Odds Insights
- In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+1800), the Lions are eighth-best in the NFL. They are one spot higher than that, seventh-best, according to computer rankings.
- In terms of their Super Bowl odds, the Lions have had the 10th-smallest change this season, improving from +2200 at the beginning to +1800.
- The Lions have a 5.3% chance of winning the Super Bowl, based on their moneyline odds.
Detroit Betting Insights
- Detroit's record against the spread is 3-1-0.
- Two of the Lions' four games have hit the over.
- The Lions are 2-1 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).
- Detroit won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.
- On the defensive side of the ball, the Lions have been a top-five unit, ranking fourth-best by surrendering just 280.5 yards per game. They rank eighth on offense (386.3 yards per game).
- The Lions are averaging 26.5 points per game offensively this season (eighth in NFL), and they are allowing 20.8 points per game (13th) on defense.
Lions Impact Players
- In four games, Jared Goff has passed for 1,029 yards (257.3 per game), with six TDs and three INTs, and completing 69.5%.
- On the ground, Goff has scored one touchdown and gained 12 yards.
- On the ground, David Montgomery has scored five TDs and picked up 262 yards (87.3 per game).
- Amon-Ra St. Brown has 26 catches for 331 yards (82.8 per game) and two TDs in four games.
- In the passing game, Josh Reynolds has scored two times, catching 12 balls for 215 yards (71.7 per game).
- Aidan Hutchinson has been providing a big boost on defense, compiling 12 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 3.5 sacks, and three passes defended for the Lions.
Bet on Lions to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Lions Player Futures
2023-24 Lions NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 7
|@ Chiefs
|W 21-20
|+550
|2
|September 17
|Seahawks
|L 37-31
|+4000
|3
|September 24
|Falcons
|W 20-6
|+10000
|4
|September 28
|@ Packers
|W 34-20
|+6600
|5
|October 8
|Panthers
|-
|+50000
|6
|October 15
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+6600
|7
|October 22
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1400
|8
|October 30
|Raiders
|-
|+25000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|November 12
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2200
|11
|November 19
|Bears
|-
|+50000
|12
|November 23
|Packers
|-
|+6600
|13
|December 3
|@ Saints
|-
|+5000
|14
|December 10
|@ Bears
|-
|+50000
|15
|December 17
|Broncos
|-
|+20000
|16
|December 24
|@ Vikings
|-
|+8000
|17
|December 30
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+900
|18
|January 7
|Vikings
|-
|+8000
Odds are current as of October 3 at 5:20 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.