As of October 2 the Detroit Lions' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +1800.

Watch the Lions this season on Fubo!

Lions Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: -225

-225 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1800

Looking to place a futures bet on the Lions to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lions Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Lions are eighth-best in the NFL in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+1800), and reside in the same spot according to the computer rankings.

The Lions were +2200 to win the Super Bowl at the start of the season, and have now moved up to +1800, which is the 10th-smallest change in the entire league.

Based on their moneyline odds, the Lions have a 5.3% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Detroit Betting Insights

Against the spread, Detroit is 3-1-0 this year.

Two of the Lions' four games have gone over the point total.

The Lions are 2-1 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 66.7% of those games).

Detroit won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Lions own the eighth-ranked offense this season (386.3 yards per game), and they've been even more effective defensively, ranking fourth-best with only 280.5 yards allowed per game.

Offensively, the Lions rank eighth in the NFL with 26.5 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 13th in points allowed (280.5 points allowed per contest).

Lions Impact Players

Jared Goff has passed for 1,029 yards (257.3 per game), completing 69.5%, with six touchdowns and three interceptions in four games.

Goff also has rushed for 12 yards and one TD.

In three games, David Montgomery has run for 262 yards (87.3 per game) and five scores.

Amon-Ra St. Brown has 26 receptions for 331 yards (82.8 per game) and two TDs in four games.

In three games, Josh Reynolds has 12 receptions for 215 yards (71.7 per game) and two scores.

Aidan Hutchinson has been doing his part on defense, totaling 12 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 3.5 sacks, and three passes defended for the Lions.

Bet on Lions to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Lions Player Futures

2023-24 Lions NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 7 @ Chiefs W 21-20 +550 2 September 17 Seahawks L 37-31 +5000 3 September 24 Falcons W 20-6 +8000 4 September 28 @ Packers W 34-20 +5000 5 October 8 Panthers - +50000 6 October 15 @ Buccaneers - +6600 7 October 22 @ Ravens - +1400 8 October 30 Raiders - +25000 BYE - - - - 10 November 12 @ Chargers - +2200 11 November 19 Bears - +50000 12 November 23 Packers - +5000 13 December 3 @ Saints - +5000 14 December 10 @ Bears - +50000 15 December 17 Broncos - +15000 16 December 24 @ Vikings - +8000 17 December 30 @ Cowboys - +900 18 January 7 Vikings - +8000

Odds are current as of October 2 at 5:20 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.