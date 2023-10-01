Spencer Torkelson vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Sunday, Spencer Torkelson (.220 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and 10 RBI) and the Detroit Tigers play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Guardians.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson leads Detroit with 141 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .448.
- Torkelson has picked up a hit in 60.1% of his 158 games this season, with more than one hit in 23.4% of those games.
- Looking at the 158 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 26 of them (16.5%), and in 4.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Torkelson has had at least one RBI in 39.9% of his games this season (63 of 158), with more than one RBI 22 times (13.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 71 games this year (44.9%), including multiple runs in 14 games.
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|79
|GP
|79
|.218
|AVG
|.249
|.310
|OBP
|.317
|.388
|SLG
|.505
|27
|XBH
|39
|11
|HR
|20
|37
|RBI
|58
|85/37
|K/BB
|86/29
|1
|SB
|2
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Guardians' 4.01 team ERA ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow 172 home runs (1.1 per game), the fewest in baseball.
- Giolito (8-14 with a 4.87 ERA and 200 strikeouts in 179 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his 33rd of the season.
- His last appearance came on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the right-hander went 3 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 29-year-old's 4.87 ERA ranks 41st, 1.294 WHIP ranks 35th, and 10 K/9 ranks 11th among qualifying pitchers this season.
