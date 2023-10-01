Sebastian Korda is in the Rolex Shanghai Masters round of 16 versus Francisco Cerundolo. Korda has the fourth-best odds to win (+1400) at Qi Zhong Tennis Center.

Korda at the 2023 Rolex Shanghai Masters

Next Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Tournament Dates: October 2-15

October 2-15 Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

Korda's Next Match

Korda has reached the round of 16 by getting past Daniil Medvedev 7-6, 6-2 and will next play on Tuesday, October 10 at 1:50 AM ET versus Cerundolo.

Korda currently has odds of -250 to win his next contest versus Cerundolo. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Korda Stats

Korda is 32-17 over the past 12 months, with no tournament victories.

In 13 hard-court tournaments over the past 12 months, Korda is 28-12 in matches.

Through 49 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Korda has played 25.9 games per match. He won 53.1% of them.

On hard courts, Korda has played 40 matches over the past year, and 25.8 games per match.

Korda has won 24.0% of his return games and 82.6% of his service games over the past year.

On hard courts over the past year, Korda has been victorious in 24.6% of his return games and 84.4% of his service games.

