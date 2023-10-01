Miguel Cabrera -- with a slugging percentage of .486 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Lucas Giolito on the hill, on October 1 at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Lucas Giolito

Lucas Giolito TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera has 20 doubles, four home runs and 30 walks while hitting .260.

In 63.9% of his games this year (62 of 97), Cabrera has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (18.6%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in 4.1% of his games in 2023 (four of 97), and 1.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 24.7% of his games this season, Cabrera has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 20 of 97 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 50 .272 AVG .249 .339 OBP .307 .392 SLG .324 13 XBH 11 3 HR 1 16 RBI 18 39/16 K/BB 33/14 0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings