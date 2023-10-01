Michigan BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

If you've never played on BetMGM before, it's easy to get started. You only need your computer or mobile device to sign up, plus a method of payment to make your first deposit. Just follow our link and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the process.

Looking to bet on a game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. Simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 on odds of +110, you'd get $21 back. There isn't a moneyline for this matchup at the moment, but check back later to see if it's posted.

While it can be a tad more complicated, betting against the spread can offer a bigger payout or better chance to win in certain situations. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the bet.

An easier way to bet is to wager on a game's over/under (or point total). All you have to do is pick whether you think the combined score of both teams will be higher or lower than the set "total" at the end of the contest. It's that simple.

Games in Michigan Today

Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan TV Channel: BSDET (Watch on Fubo)

BSDET (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Tigers (-125)

Tigers (-125) Moneyline Underdog: Guardians (+105)

Guardians (+105) Total: 7.5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.