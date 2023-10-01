Matt Vierling vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Matt Vierling -- .200 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Lucas Giolito on the hill, on October 1 at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Guardians.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
Stadium: Comerica Park
- Guardians Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Matt Vierling At The Plate
- Vierling has 123 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .328.
- In 81 of 131 games this year (61.8%) Vierling has had a hit, and in 30 of those games he had more than one (22.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in eight games this season (6.1%), leaving the park in 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Vierling has driven home a run in 27 games this season (20.6%), including more than one RBI in 6.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 45 games this season (34.4%), including 12 multi-run games (9.2%).
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|67
|.230
|AVG
|.285
|.312
|OBP
|.342
|.341
|SLG
|.410
|14
|XBH
|19
|4
|HR
|5
|22
|RBI
|20
|46/25
|K/BB
|66/19
|4
|SB
|2
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Guardians have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.01).
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow the first-fewest home runs in baseball (172 total, 1.1 per game).
- Giolito (8-14) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his 33rd start of the season. He has a 4.87 ERA in 179 1/3 innings pitched, with 200 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed 3 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 29-year-old's 4.87 ERA ranks 41st, 1.294 WHIP ranks 35th, and 10 K/9 ranks 11th among qualifying pitchers this season.
