Kerry Carpenter vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Kerry Carpenter -- with a slugging percentage of .225 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Lucas Giolito on the hill, on October 1 at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kerry Carpenter? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs Guardians Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs Guardians Player Props
|Tigers vs Guardians Pitching Matchup
Kerry Carpenter At The Plate
- Carpenter is batting .277 with 17 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 31 walks.
- In 63.2% of his games this season (74 of 117), Carpenter has picked up at least one hit, and in 34 of those games (29.1%) he recorded at least two.
- He has homered in 15.4% of his games this season, and 4.4% of his chances at the plate.
- In 38 games this season (32.5%), Carpenter has picked up an RBI, and in 17 of those games (14.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored at least once 45 times this year (38.5%), including 10 games with multiple runs (8.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|58
|.311
|AVG
|.243
|.363
|OBP
|.314
|.445
|SLG
|.500
|15
|XBH
|24
|6
|HR
|14
|27
|RBI
|36
|56/13
|K/BB
|58/18
|4
|SB
|2
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 25th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.01).
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up 172 home runs (1.1 per game), the fewest in the league.
- Giolito (8-14 with a 4.87 ERA and 200 strikeouts in 179 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his 33rd of the season.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, the right-hander threw 3 1/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (4.87), 35th in WHIP (1.294), and 11th in K/9 (10) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.