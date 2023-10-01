Andy Ibanez -- hitting .371 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Lucas Giolito on the mound, on October 1 at 3:10 PM ET.

He had three hits (going 3-for-4 with two RBI) in his last game against the Guardians.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Lucas Giolito

Lucas Giolito TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

Ibanez is hitting .264 with 23 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 24 walks.

Ibanez will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .412 over the course of his last games.

Ibanez has picked up a hit in 59.5% of his 111 games this year, with multiple hits in 19.8% of them.

In 10 games this year, he has hit a home run (9.0%, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish).

Ibanez has had an RBI in 28 games this year (25.2%), including eight multi-RBI outings (7.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 30.6% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 6.3%.

Other Tigers Players vs the Guardians

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 53 .285 AVG .241 .332 OBP .291 .473 SLG .392 20 XBH 16 7 HR 4 20 RBI 20 36/13 K/BB 33/11 0 SB 1

Guardians Pitching Rankings