Andy Ibáñez vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Andy Ibanez -- hitting .371 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Lucas Giolito on the mound, on October 1 at 3:10 PM ET.
He had three hits (going 3-for-4 with two RBI) in his last game against the Guardians.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andy Ibáñez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs Guardians Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs Guardians Player Props
|Tigers vs Guardians Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Tigers vs Guardians
|Tigers vs Guardians Odds
|Tigers vs Guardians Prediction
Andy Ibáñez At The Plate
- Ibanez is hitting .264 with 23 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 24 walks.
- Ibanez will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .412 over the course of his last games.
- Ibanez has picked up a hit in 59.5% of his 111 games this year, with multiple hits in 19.8% of them.
- In 10 games this year, he has hit a home run (9.0%, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish).
- Ibanez has had an RBI in 28 games this year (25.2%), including eight multi-RBI outings (7.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 30.6% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 6.3%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Tigers Players vs the Guardians
- Click Here for Matt Vierling
- Click Here for Akil Baddoo
- Click Here for Miguel Cabrera
- Click Here for Javier Báez
- Click Here for Kerry Carpenter
- Click Here for Zach McKinstry
- Click Here for Spencer Torkelson
Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|53
|.285
|AVG
|.241
|.332
|OBP
|.291
|.473
|SLG
|.392
|20
|XBH
|16
|7
|HR
|4
|20
|RBI
|20
|36/13
|K/BB
|33/11
|0
|SB
|1
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Guardians have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.01).
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow 172 home runs (1.1 per game), the first-fewest in the league.
- Giolito gets the start for the Guardians, his 33rd of the season. He is 8-14 with a 4.87 ERA and 200 strikeouts through 179 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the righty tossed 3 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (4.87), 35th in WHIP (1.294), and 11th in K/9 (10).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.