Akil Baddoo vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Akil Baddoo and his .522 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Lucas Giolito and the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.
He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (1-for-1 with a triple and two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Guardians.
Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
Stadium: Comerica Park
- Guardians Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Akil Baddoo At The Plate
- Baddoo has 12 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 41 walks while batting .217.
- Baddoo has picked up a hit in 45.3% of his 106 games this season, with at least two hits in 16.0% of those games.
- In 10.4% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Baddoo has picked up an RBI in 23 games this year (21.7%), with more than one RBI in six of those contests (5.7%).
- He has scored a run in 33 games this year, with multiple runs four times.
Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|49
|.210
|AVG
|.224
|.273
|OBP
|.343
|.370
|SLG
|.367
|13
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|5
|15
|RBI
|19
|49/14
|K/BB
|40/27
|4
|SB
|8
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 25th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have a 4.01 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (172 total, 1.1 per game).
- Giolito (8-14) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his 33rd start of the season. He's put together a 4.87 ERA in 179 1/3 innings pitched, with 200 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed 3 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (4.87), 35th in WHIP (1.294), and 11th in K/9 (10) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.