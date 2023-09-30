MAC rivals square off when the Western Michigan Broncos (1-3) host the Ball State Cardinals (1-3) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Waldo Stadium. Western Michigan is favored by 1 point. A total of 50.5 points has been set for this matchup.

With 20.8 points per game (22nd-worst) and 38.8 points allowed per game on defense (sixth-worst), Western Michigan has been struggling on both sides of the ball this year. Ball State's offense has been bottom-25 in total offense this season, putting up 285.3 total yards per game, which ranks seventh-worst in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranks 90th with 383.5 total yards ceded per contest.

Western Michigan vs. Ball State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Kalamazoo, Michigan

Kalamazoo, Michigan Venue: Waldo Stadium

Waldo Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Western Michigan vs Ball State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Western Michigan -1 -110 -110 50.5 -110 -110 -120 +100

Western Michigan Betting Records & Stats

Western Michigan is 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Broncos have covered the spread when playing as at least 1-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.

Two of Western Michigan's four games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

Western Michigan has been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.

Western Michigan has played as a moneyline favorite of -120 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Broncos a 54.5% chance to win.

Western Michigan Stats Leaders

Treyson Bourguet has 348 yards passing for Western Michigan, completing 50% of his passes and collecting one touchdowns and one interception this season.

Jalen Buckley has racked up 501 yards on 81 carries while finding paydirt four times.

Zahir Abdus-Salaam has racked up 149 yards on 45 carries, scoring one time.

Kenneth Womack's 144 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 21 times and has collected 12 receptions.

Anthony Sambucci has caught six passes for 134 yards (33.5 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Blake Bosma has hauled in five receptions for 97 yards, an average of 24.3 yards per game.

Mason Nelson has two sacks to pace the team, and also has two TFL and six tackles.

Tate Hallock has been all over the field, leading the team in both tackles and interceptions. He has 29 tackles, one TFL, and two interceptions so far.

