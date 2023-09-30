MAC action pits the Western Michigan Broncos (1-3) against the Ball State Cardinals (1-3) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Waldo Stadium. The Broncos are favored by 1 point. The over/under is 52.5 in the contest.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Western Michigan vs. Ball State matchup in this article.

Western Michigan vs. Ball State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Kalamazoo, Michigan

Kalamazoo, Michigan Venue: Waldo Stadium

Western Michigan vs. Ball State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Western Michigan Moneyline Ball State Moneyline BetMGM Western Michigan (-1) 52.5 -115 -105 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Western Michigan (-0.5) 51.5 -111 -108 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 5 Odds

Western Michigan vs. Ball State Betting Trends

Western Michigan has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Broncos have won their only game this season when playing as at least 1-point favorites.

Ball State has a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Cardinals have been an underdog by 1 point or more three times this year, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

Western Michigan 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MAC +6000 Bet $100 to win $6000

