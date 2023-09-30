In the contest between the Western Michigan Broncos and Ball State Cardinals on Saturday, September 30 at 3:30 PM, our projection model expects the Broncos to come away with the victory. Wanting predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Western Michigan vs. Ball State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Western Michigan (-1.5) Over (50.5) Western Michigan 30, Ball State 26

Week 5 MAC Predictions

Western Michigan Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Broncos a 55.6% chance to win.

The Broncos have two wins against the spread this year.

In games they have played as 1.5-point favorites or more, Western Michigan has a perfect ATS record of 1-0.

Western Michigan has had two games (out of four) hit the over this season.

The average total for Western Michigan games this season has been 52.5, two points higher than the total for this game.

Ball State Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 48.8% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.

The Cardinals have covered the spread once in three opportunities this year.

Ball State has a 1-2 record against the spread when an underdog by 1.5 points or more this year.

In Cardinals three games with a set total, one has hit the over (33.3%).

The average total for Ball State games this season is 3.7 more points than the point total of 50.5 in this outing.

Broncos vs. Cardinals 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Western Michigan 20.8 38.8 35 17 16 46 Ball State 16.3 34 24 23.5 8.5 44.5

