Spencer Torkelson rides a two-game homer streak into the Detroit Tigers' (76-84) game versus the Cleveland Guardians (76-84) at 1:10 PM ET on Saturday, at Comerica Park.

The Guardians will give the nod to Triston McKenzie (0-2, 6.17 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Tigers will turn to Eduardo Rodriguez (12-9, 3.40 ERA).

Tigers vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

1:10 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: McKenzie - CLE (0-2, 6.17 ERA) vs Rodriguez - DET (12-9, 3.40 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Eduardo Rodríguez

Rodriguez makes the start for the Tigers, his 26th of the season. He is 12-9 with a 3.40 ERA and 138 strikeouts through 145 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Sunday, the left-hander tossed seven scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics while surrendering five hits.

The 30-year-old has a 3.40 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings during 25 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .231 to opposing batters.

Rodriguez has 13 quality starts under his belt this season.

Rodriguez has pitched five or more innings in a game 20 times this season heading into this game.

In six of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Eduardo Rodríguez vs. Guardians

He will take the hill against a Guardians squad that is hitting .250 as a unit (14th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .382 (28th in the league) with 123 total home runs (30th in MLB play).

Rodriguez has pitched 21 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run on 12 hits while striking out 24 against the Guardians this season.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Triston McKenzie

The Guardians will hand the ball to McKenzie (0-2) for his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw 1 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up three earned runs while allowing one hit.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 6.17, a 1.50 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.629 in three games this season.

