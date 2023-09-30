Spencer Torkelson is one of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Cleveland Guardians and the Detroit Tigers square off at Comerica Park on Saturday (first pitch at 1:10 PM ET).

Tigers vs. Guardians Game Info

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 141 hits with 34 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs, 66 walks and 95 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a .236/.316/.452 slash line so far this year.

Torkelson has picked up at least one hit in six straight games. During his last 10 outings he is batting .250 with two doubles, three home runs, two walks and 11 RBI.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Sep. 29 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Royals Sep. 28 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0 vs. Royals Sep. 28 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Sep. 26 1-for-3 0 0 2 2 0 at Athletics Sep. 24 2-for-4 0 0 2 3 0

Kerry Carpenter Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Carpenter Stats

Kerry Carpenter has 115 hits with 17 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 63 runs with five stolen bases.

He has a .280/.340/.477 slash line so far this season.

Carpenter Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Sep. 29 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Sep. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Sep. 28 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Sep. 26 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Athletics Sep. 23 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

Triston McKenzie Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -105)

McKenzie Stats

The Guardians' Triston McKenzie (0-2) will make his fourth start of the season.

McKenzie Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Orioles Sep. 24 1.2 1 3 3 0 6 vs. Astros Jun. 10 5.0 7 5 5 5 3 at Twins Jun. 4 5.0 1 0 0 10 1

