The Detroit Tigers will look to Jake Rogers for continued success at the plate when they hit the field against Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday.

Tigers vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers are 24th in MLB action with 164 total home runs.

Detroit has the second-lowest slugging percentage in baseball (.380).

The Tigers' .236 batting average ranks 27th in the majors.

Detroit has the No. 28 offense in baseball, scoring 4.1 runs per game (648 total runs).

The Tigers rank 26th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .304.

The Tigers strike out 9.1 times per game to rank 23rd in baseball.

The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Detroit's pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.

Detroit's 4.31 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Tigers combine for the No. 10-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.251).

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Eduardo Rodriguez makes the start for the Tigers, his 26th of the season. He is 12-9 with a 3.40 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 145 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the left-hander tossed seven scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics while surrendering five hits.

Rodriguez is trying to pick up his 14th quality start of the season in this game.

Rodriguez heads into the game with 20 outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

He has had six appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 9/24/2023 Athletics W 2-0 Away Eduardo Rodríguez JP Sears 9/26/2023 Royals W 6-3 Home Reese Olson Zack Greinke 9/28/2023 Royals W 8-0 Home Tarik Skubal Jonathan Bowlan 9/28/2023 Royals W 7-3 Home Sawyer Gipson-Long Cole Ragans 9/29/2023 Guardians L 7-5 Home Joey Wentz Cal Quantrill 9/30/2023 Guardians - Home Eduardo Rodríguez Triston McKenzie 10/1/2023 Guardians - Home Eduardo Rodríguez Lucas Giolito

