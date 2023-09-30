Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians will see Eduardo Rodriguez on the mound for the Detroit Tigers on Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.

The Guardians are -120 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Tigers (+100). The total is 8 runs for this matchup (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds to go under).

Tigers vs. Guardians Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Time: 1:10 PM ET

TV: BSDET

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Comerica Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -120 +100 8 -115 -105 - - -

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 1-2.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Tigers and their opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Tigers' previous 10 games have not had a runline set by bookmakers. Detroit games have finished above the point total three times in a row, and the average total in this streak was 7.8 runs.

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have been underdogs in 115 games this season and have come away with the win 47 times (40.9%) in those contests.

Detroit is 41-63 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +100 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 50% chance of walking away with the win.

Detroit's games have gone over the total in 77 of its 159 chances.

The Tigers are 4-7-0 against the spread in their 11 games that had a posted line this season.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 35-44 41-40 31-32 45-51 60-61 16-22

