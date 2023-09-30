Spencer Torkelson vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Spencer Torkelson -- with a slugging percentage of .525 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Triston McKenzie on the mound, on September 30 at 1:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 2-for-5 in his last game against the Guardians.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Triston McKenzie
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.452) and total hits (141) this season.
- Torkelson enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .368 with two homers.
- Torkelson has had a hit in 95 of 157 games this season (60.5%), including multiple hits 37 times (23.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in 26 games this season (16.6%), homering in 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Torkelson has picked up an RBI in 63 games this season (40.1%), with more than one RBI in 22 of them (14.0%).
- He has scored in 71 of 157 games this season, and more than once 14 times.
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|78
|GP
|79
|.221
|AVG
|.249
|.314
|OBP
|.317
|.394
|SLG
|.505
|27
|XBH
|39
|11
|HR
|20
|37
|RBI
|58
|84/37
|K/BB
|86/29
|1
|SB
|2
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Guardians' 3.99 team ERA ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up 172 home runs (1.1 per game), the fewest in baseball.
- McKenzie (0-2 with a 6.17 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his fourth of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed 1 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up one hit.
- In three games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.17, with 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .205 against him.
