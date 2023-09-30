Spencer Torkelson -- with a slugging percentage of .525 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Triston McKenzie on the mound, on September 30 at 1:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 2-for-5 in his last game against the Guardians.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Guardians Starter: Triston McKenzie

Triston McKenzie TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.452) and total hits (141) this season.

Torkelson enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .368 with two homers.

Torkelson has had a hit in 95 of 157 games this season (60.5%), including multiple hits 37 times (23.6%).

He has hit a long ball in 26 games this season (16.6%), homering in 4.6% of his trips to the dish.

Torkelson has picked up an RBI in 63 games this season (40.1%), with more than one RBI in 22 of them (14.0%).

He has scored in 71 of 157 games this season, and more than once 14 times.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 78 GP 79 .221 AVG .249 .314 OBP .317 .394 SLG .505 27 XBH 39 11 HR 20 37 RBI 58 84/37 K/BB 86/29 1 SB 2

