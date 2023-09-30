Miguel Cabrera vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Miguel Cabrera (.324 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Triston McKenzie and the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with two doubles) against the Guardians.
Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Triston McKenzie
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Miguel Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera is hitting .260 with 19 doubles, four home runs and 30 walks.
- Cabrera has recorded a hit in 61 of 96 games this season (63.5%), including 18 multi-hit games (18.8%).
- In 4.2% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 1.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Cabrera has picked up an RBI in 24.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 8.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
- In 19 of 96 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|50
|.273
|AVG
|.249
|.343
|OBP
|.307
|.390
|SLG
|.324
|12
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|1
|15
|RBI
|18
|39/16
|K/BB
|33/14
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Guardians have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.99).
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (172 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Guardians are sending McKenzie (0-2) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.17 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, the right-hander went 1 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering one hit.
- The 26-year-old has amassed a 6.17 ERA and 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .205 to his opponents.
