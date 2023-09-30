Michigan vs. Nebraska: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 30
The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (4-0), with the 14th-ranked run defense in the country, will visit the Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-2) and the sixth-ranked rushing attack, on Saturday, September 30, 2023. The Cornhuskers are heavy underdogs, by 17.5 points. The over/under is set at 40 in the contest.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Michigan vs. Nebraska matchup.
Michigan vs. Nebraska Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Lincoln, Nebraska
- Venue: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Michigan vs. Nebraska Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Michigan Moneyline
|Nebraska Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Michigan (-17.5)
|40
|-1100
|+700
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Michigan (-17.5)
|40.5
|-1250
|+740
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 5 Odds
Michigan vs. Nebraska Betting Trends
- Michigan has put together a 0-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Wolverines have not covered the spread this season (0-3 ATS) when playing as at least 17.5-point favorites.
- Nebraska has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this season.
Michigan 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+400
|Bet $100 to win $400
|To Win the Big Ten
|+160
|Bet $100 to win $160
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.