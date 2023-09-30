The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (4-0) meet a fellow Big Ten opponent when they visit the Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-2) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE).

On the defensive side of the ball, Michigan has been a top-25 unit, ranking third-best by allowing just 231.5 yards per game. The offense ranks 61st (405.3 yards per game). Nebraska has been dominant on the defensive side of the ball, giving up just 298.0 total yards per contest (23rd-best). Offensively, it ranks 90th by posting 359.3 total yards per game.

Michigan vs. Nebraska Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: FOX

Watch this game on Fubo City: Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Venue: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)

Michigan vs. Nebraska Key Statistics

Michigan Nebraska 405.3 (71st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 359.3 (97th) 231.5 (4th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 298.0 (24th) 167.8 (49th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 234.8 (5th) 237.5 (68th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 124.5 (127th) 5 (48th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (66th) 5 (76th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (98th)

Michigan Stats Leaders

J.J. McCarthy has recorded 915 yards (228.8 ypg) on 71-of-89 passing with eight touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 86 rushing yards (21.5 ypg) on 14 carries.

Blake Corum has racked up 351 yards on 58 carries while finding the end zone eight times as a runner.

Donovan Edwards has carried the ball 33 times for 109 yards (27.3 per game) while also racking up 100 yards through the air.

Roman Wilson's leads his squad with 268 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 15 receptions (out of 21 targets) and scored six touchdowns.

Cornelius Johnson has caught 13 passes for 224 yards (56.0 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Colston Loveland has compiled 14 catches for 168 yards, an average of 42.0 yards per game.

Nebraska Stats Leaders

Heinrich Haarberg has been a dual threat for Nebraska this season. He has 278 passing yards (69.5 per game) while completing 51.1% of his passes. He's tossed four touchdown passes and zero interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 272 yards (68.0 ypg) on 42 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Anthony Grant has collected 208 yards (on 38 attempts) with two touchdowns.

Billy Kemp IV has racked up 132 receiving yards on 13 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Alex Bullock has five receptions (on eight targets) for a total of 103 yards (25.8 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Thomas Fidone II has racked up 84 reciving yards (21.0 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

