The Iowa Hawkeyes (3-1) take on a fellow Big Ten opponent when they host the Michigan State Spartans (2-2) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Kinnick Stadium.

Offensively, Iowa ranks 105th in the FBS with 21.3 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 27th in points allowed (313.8 points allowed per contest). Michigan State is generating 377 total yards per game on offense this season (81st-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 371.8 total yards per game (76th-ranked).

Michigan State vs. Iowa Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa Venue: Kinnick Stadium

Michigan State vs. Iowa Key Statistics

Michigan State Iowa 377 (89th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 245.5 (129th) 371.8 (72nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 313.8 (36th) 111 (112th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 118.5 (105th) 266 (44th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 127 (126th) 8 (102nd) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (82nd) 4 (98th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (110th)

Michigan State Stats Leaders

Noah Kim has recored 897 passing yards, or 224.3 per game, so far this season. He has completed 56.4% of his passes and has tossed six touchdowns with three interceptions.

Nathan Carter is his team's leading rusher with 73 carries for 369 yards, or 92.3 per game. He's found the end zone four times on the ground, as well.

Jalen Berger has run for 31 yards across 10 carries, scoring one touchdown.

Jaron Glover leads his team with 203 receiving yards on nine receptions.

Christian Fitzpatrick has put up a 166-yard season so far. He's caught seven passes on 11 targets.

Tre Mosley's 13 receptions (on 23 targets) have netted him 157 yards (39.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Iowa Stats Leaders

Cade McNamara has thrown for 459 yards (114.8 ypg) to lead Iowa, completing 50.6% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season.

Leshon Williams has racked up 173 yards on 25 carries.

Jaziun Patterson has carried the ball 21 times for 104 yards (26 per game) and one touchdown.

Luke Lachey's 131 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 17 times and has registered 10 catches.

Erick All has hauled in 10 receptions totaling 116 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Seth Anderson has racked up four receptions for 68 yards, an average of 17 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

