Michigan State vs. Iowa Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 30
Our projection model predicts the Iowa Hawkeyes will take down the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday, September 30 at 7:30 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Kinnick Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.
Michigan State vs. Iowa Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Michigan State (+10.5)
|Over (36.5)
|Iowa 23, Michigan State 17
Michigan State Betting Info (2023)
- The implied probability of a win by the Spartans based on the moneyline is 25.6%.
- The Spartans have covered the spread twice in four opportunities this year.
- Michigan State has not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 10.5 points or more this year (0-1).
- The Spartans have gone over in one of four games with a set total (25%).
- The average point total for Michigan State this year is 12.5 points higher than this game's over/under.
Iowa Betting Info (2023)
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Hawkeyes' implied win probability is 78.9%.
- The Hawkeyes have won twice against the spread this year.
- In games it has played as 10.5-point favorites or more, Iowa has an ATS record of 1-1.
- The Hawkeyes have had one game (out of four) go over the total this season.
- Iowa games average 40 total points per game this season, 3.5 greater than the over/under for this matchup.
Spartans vs. Hawkeyes 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Iowa
|21.3
|17
|32.5
|12
|10
|22
|Michigan State
|23
|23.3
|23
|23.3
|--
|--
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
